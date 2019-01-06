SIGNINGS
Larry Stebbins — Author of “The No Strain Gardening Method,” 4-7 p.m. Feb. 20, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, free. Registration: phelangardens.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Book Launch Party for “Vegan Meal Prep” — 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St., free; csvegancooking. com.
January Write Brain — “The Thriving Writers Toolkit: Insights and Inspiration to Keep You Productive and Creative,” 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 15, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y98raq83.
Children’s History Hour — “Trains, Trolleys, Horses, of Course!” for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 16, 9-10 a.m. Jan. 26, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $3 per child. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Feb. 2. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
February Write Brain — “Order From Chaos: Fiction Plotting Devices for the Non-Fiction Writer,” 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y7b2ruex.
March Write Brain — “Thinking Outside the Publication Box,” 6-8:30 p.m. March 19, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/ybqee9c5.
WORKSHOPS/CLASSES
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagzines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrens literacycenter.org, childrens literacycenter.org.
CONTEST
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE