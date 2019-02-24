SIGNINGS
Sandra Knauf — Author of “Please Don’t Pss on the Petunias,” 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
Jason Dias — Author of “Finding Life on Mars,” noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
Spotlight on Local Authors — Signings with Caroline H. Eklund, “The Secrets of Shannon-Berry Kingdom”; Jeff Morris, “Paper Dolls and Hollow Men”; Tena Stetler, “A Demon’s Witch,” 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Writer’s Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Tap Traders, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, free; tinyurl.com/y8jzbrex.
Visiting Writers Series — With Maureen McHugh, 7 p.m. Monday, Colorado College, McHugh Commons, above Preserve, in the Western Ridge Housing Complex, 1090 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
“The Celtic Road Home” with Ann Doolan-Fox — 2-3 p.m. March 3, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/y6fq9wav.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. March 5, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; tinyurl.com/y9zab8jm.
“The Celtic Road Home” with Ann Doolan-Fox — 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 6, Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave., free; tinyurl.com/y4ndeeo5.
Book Discussion — “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels” by Jon Meacham, 10 a.m.-noon March 8, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale — 4-7 p.m. March 8 for members-only with membership available at the door, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 10, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd. March 10 is $5 Bag Day; ppld.org/friends.
WORKSHOPS/CLASSES
What is a Book? — 10 a.m.-noon March 13, Colorado College, Tutt Library, 1021 N. Cascade Ave., $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
AVAILABLE
E-books and More — eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagzines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
CARLOTTA OLSON, GAZETTE