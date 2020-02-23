SIGNINGS
Shelley Shepard Gray — Author of “The Protective One,” noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Barnes & Noble, 1565 Briargate Blvd.; 266-9960.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; 244-6220, writersnight@pikespeak writers.com.
Haunted Writer’s Retreat — Monday-Friday, The Black Monarch Hotel, 301 Victor, Victor. Go online for cost. Registration: tinyurl.com/w4xon6t.
Children’s History Hour — “The Great Migration,” for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-9 p.m. March 4, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; tinyurl.com/y9zab8jm.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. March 7. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. March 11, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. March 11. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Book Discussion — “Silent Spring” by Rachel Carson, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. March 13, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $10. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Spring Book Sale — To benefit the Friends of Pikes Peak Library, 4-7 p.m. March 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 15, East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.; Beth Crumrine, 531-6333.
Spotlight on Local Authors — With Jean Alfieri, Nancy Kent-Koenig, Kim Myers and Luke Flowers, Donna Schlachter and Kim Yates, 1-3 p.m. March 14, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. March 14. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Children’s History Hour — “Celebrating Women’s History Month,” for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 18 and 28, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
AVAILABLE
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE