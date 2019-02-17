SIGNINGS
Larry Stebbins — Author of “The No Strain Gardening Method,” 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, free. Registration: phelangardens.com.
Spotlight on Local Authors — Signings with Caroline H. Eklund, “The Secrets of Shannon-Berry Kingdom”; Jeff Morris, “Paper Dolls and Hollow Men”; Tena Stetler, “A Demon’s Witch,” 1-3 p.m. March 2, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
February Write Brain — “Order From Chaos: Fiction Plotting Devices for the Non-Fiction Writer,” 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y7b2ruex.
Children’s History Hour — “Charles Collins and the Horse Parade,” for ages 3-6, 9-10 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $3 per child. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
I Love to Read Event — Discussion with UCCS education professor Monica Yoo and local children’s book author Janet Unger, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Assistance League of Colorado Springs. Admission is a donation of a new book for children or teens; assistanceleague.org/colorado-springs.
Write Your Heart Out — Learn about the craft and business of writing, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ycs2th45, rsvp@pikespeakwriters.com.
Writer’s Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Tap Traders, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, free; tinyurl.com/y8jzbrex.
Visiting Writers Series — With Maureen McHugh, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Colorado College, McHugh Commons, above Preserve, in the Western Ridge Housing Complex, 1090 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. March 2. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. March 5, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; tinyurl.com/y9zab8jm.
Book Discussion — “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels” by Jon Meacham, 10 a.m.-noon March 8, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. March 9. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
