LITERARY EVENTS
Write Brain: Developing Realistic Romance in Every Genre — 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/ux32ezb.
Children’s History Hour — “The Great Migration,” for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday and Feb. 29, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Science Writing Workshop — 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Western Museum of Mining, 225 North Gate Blvd., $65-$90, optional graduate credit for K-12 teachers for additional $40. Registration: 488-0880.
”I Love to Read” Children’s Book Drive — With stories from local authors, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, AL Service Center, 318 E. Cimarron St. Admission is a new book; 475-1029.
The Lil’ Miss Story Hour — Vanessa Little will read from books by author Vashti Harrison, for children of all ages, 1-3 p.m. Saturday2, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
Spotlight on Local Authors — With Mava Joyce Aubrey, Gene McKenzie, Larry Patzer and Mark Pope, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; 244-6220, writersnight@pikespeak writers.com.
Haunted Writer’s Retreat — Feb. 24-28, The Black Monarch Hotel, 301 Victor, Victor. Go online for cost. Registration: tinyurl.com/w4xon6t.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-9 p.m. March 4, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; tinyurl.com/y9zab8jm.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. March 7. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. March 11, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/write-drunk.
AVAILABLE
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracy center.org.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE