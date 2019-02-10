SIGNINGS
Larry Stebbins — Author of “The No Strain Gardening Method,” 4-7 p.m. Feb. 20, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, free. Registration: phelangardens.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; tinyurl.com/y9fppufa.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
February Write Brain — “Order From Chaos: Fiction Plotting Devices for the Non-Fiction Writer,” 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y7b2ruex.
Children’s History Hour — “Charles Collins and the Horse Parade,” for ages 3-6, 9-10 a.m. Feb. 20 and 23, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $3 per child. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Writer’s Night — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Tap Traders, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, free; tinyurl.com/y8jzbrex.
Visiting Writers Series — With Maureen McHugh, 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Colorado College, McHugh Commons, above Preserve, in the Western Ridge Housing Complex, 1090 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. March 2. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. March 5, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; tinyurl.com/y9zab8jm.
Book Discussion — “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels” by Jon Meacham, 10 a.m.-noon March 8, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. March 9. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
WORKSHOPS/CLASSES
What is a Book? — 10 a.m.-noon March 13, Colorado College, Tutt Library, 1021 N. Cascade Ave., $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
From Idea to Book: The Journey — 10 a.m.-noon April 23, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
CONTEST
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.