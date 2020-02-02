LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; tinyurl.com/y9zab8jm.
Poetry West Workshop — With Phil Ginsburg, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, free for new attendees. Call for location: 459-0335.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 12, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Feb. 12. Locations: hearhere poetry.org/events.
Book Discussion — “Less: A Novel” by Andrew Sean Greer, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Feb. 14, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $10. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Children’s History Hour — “The Great Migration,” for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 19 and 29, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Science Writing Workshop — 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Western Museum of Mining, 225 North Gate Blvd., $65-$90, optional graduate credit for K-12 teachers for additional $40. Registration: 488-0880.
”I Love to Read” Children’s Book Drive — With stories from local authors, 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 22, AL Service Center, 318 E. Cimarron St. Admission is a new book; 475-1029.
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; 244-6220, writersnight@pikespeak writers.com.
Haunted Writer’s Retreat — Feb. 24-28, The Black Monarch Hotel, 301 Victor, Victor. Go online for cost. Registration: tinyurl.com/w4xon6t.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-9 p.m. March 4, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; tinyurl.com/y9zab8jm.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracy center.org.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE