SIGNINGS
Todd Caudle — “Natural Wonders of Colorado,” noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Book Discussion — “Circe: A Novel” by Madeline Miller, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $5-$10. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Jan. 5. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 8, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; 244-6220, writersnight@pikespeak writers.com.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-9 p.m. Feb. 5, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; tinyurl.com/y9zab8jm.
Tutors Need
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracy center.org.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE