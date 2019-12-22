LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-9 p.m. Jan. 2, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; tinyurl.com/y9zab8jm.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Jan. 5. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 8, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Jan. 8. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Jan. 11. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Children’s History Hour — “Day Dreams,” for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 15 and 25, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; 244-6220, writersnight@pikespeak writers.com.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-9 p.m. Feb. 5, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; tinyurl.com/y9zab8jm.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 12, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; 244-6220, writersnight@pikespeakwriters.com.
Haunted Writer’s Retreat — Feb. 24-28, The Black Monarch Hotel, 301 Victor Ave., Victor. Go online for cost. Registration: tinyurl.com/w4xon6t.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE