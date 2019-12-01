SIGNINGS
Caroline Johnson — “Jet Girl,” noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Small Town Christmas Book Signings — With Carmela Lavigna Coyle, author of “Can Princesses Become Astronauts?” 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Nancy Oswald, author of “Ruby’s Christmas Gift,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Margaret Mizushime, author of “Tracking Game: A Timber Creek K-9 Mystery,” 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Todd Caudle — “Natural Wonders of Colorado,” noon-2 p.m. Dec. 14, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/open-critique.
Writers Workshop — Will focus and best practices and lessons learned for getting you book projects published, 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St., $10. Registration: 419-7660, jwa122@comcast.net.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 11, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Dec. 11. Locations: hearhere poetry.org/events.
Book Discussion — “Circe: A Novel” by Madeline Miller, 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 13, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $5-$10. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Dec. 14. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
