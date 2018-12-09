SIGNINGS
Ann Doolan-Fox — Author of “Celtic Road Home,” noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Visiting Writers Series — With Stanley Crawford, 7 p.m. Monday, Colorado College, Gaylord Hall, main floor of Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
The Art of Story — A Meditation on “Sonny Blues” — 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; workshops@pikespeakwriters.com.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Pikes Peak Holiday Bookie Party: December Write Brain — 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y7fgkth3.
Book Discussion — “The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing” by Daniel H. Pink, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “A Magic Redemption” by Tena Stetler. Published by: The Wild Rose Press. Summary: Synn, a demon, carries extraordinary magic and power, but more is within her than she dreams. Kidnapped as a child, her captors murdered her family and forced her to train as a warrior assassin. When an assignment goes horribly wrong, she finds herself at the mercy of her intended target’s friends and family. Offering information in exchange for protection, she gains her freedom, but not without challenges.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagzines free with PPLD card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. 471-8672, pamela@childrensliteracycenter.org, childrensliteracycenter.org.