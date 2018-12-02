SIGNINGS
Susan Mathis and Michelle Cummings — “The Fabric of Hope: An Irish Family Legacy” and “Christmas Charity” by Susan Mathis, and “The Reel Sisters” by Michelle Cummings, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Eight Pikes Peak Community College Photographers — “Colorado Springs A Changing Landscape,” noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Visiting Writers Series — With Ramona Ausubel and Kathryn Kuitenbrouwer, 7 p.m. Monday, Colorado College, Gaylord Hall, main floor of Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Book Presentation — “The Liberator” by Alex Kershaw, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Woodland Park Public Library, first floor, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; rampartlibrarydistrict.org
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Visiting Writers Series — With Stanley Crawford, 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Colorado College, Gaylord Hall, main floor of Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
The Art of Story — A Meditation on “Sonny Blues” — 1-3 p.m. Dec. 12, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 12, Bar K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; workshops@pikespeakwriters.com.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Dec. 12. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Pikes Peak Holiday Bookie Party: December Write Brain — 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y7fgkth3.
Book Discussion — “The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing” by Daniel H. Pink, 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 14, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrensliteracycenter.org, childrensliteracycenter.org.
