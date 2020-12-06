AWARDS
LIBRARY LISTINGS
Due to the recent surge in COVID-19, all Pikes Peak District Library branches will only allow patrons inside if they have a reservation to use a computer or reservations to copy, scan or fax documents. To make reservations, call 389-8968. For information go to ppld.org/computers. Library users can continue to browse the collection using the online catalog or the PPLD mobile app, pick up their holds using curbside service and return materials 24/7 outside all libraries. For more information go to ppld.org/covid-19.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
