SIGNINGS
Jim White — Author of "Fly-Fishing the Arctic Circle to Tasmania, A Preacher's Adventures and Reflections," 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660
Book Signings — Stephanie Barron will sign "That Churchill Woman" and Barbara Nickless will sign "Sydney Rose Parnell," 5-8 p.m. Aug. 15, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Wild Idea Buffalo Co. Poetry — Dan O'Brien will discuss his book and read a selection of his poetry, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/open-critique.
Book Discussion — "Leadership: In Turbulent Times" by Doris Kearns Goodwin, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $5-$10. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 14, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Aug. 14. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Children’s History Hour — “Pedro's Pan: A Gold Rush Story” by Matthew Lasley, for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 21 and 31, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Johnny's Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; writersnight@pikespeakwriters.com, tinyurl.com/y4qo9bkr.
Zee Jaipur Literature Festival — Talks, readings, musical performances and writing workshop, Sept. 20-22, Boulder Public Library, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
AVAILABLE
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrensliteracycenter.org, childrensliteracycenter.org.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE