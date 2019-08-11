SIGNINGS
Book Signings — Stephanie Barron will sign “That Churchill Woman” and Barbara Nickless will sign “Sydney Rose Parnell,” 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
August Write Brain: Are You Ready for a Writing Contest? — 6-8 p.m. Aug. 20, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/yybtptdd.
Children’s History Hour — “Pedro’s Pan: A Gold Rush Story” by Matthew Lasley, for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 21 and 31, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; writersnight@ pikespeakwriters.com, tinyurl.com/y4qo9bkr.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 4, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/open-critique.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Sept. 14. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• ”Corky Tails: Tales of a Tailless Dog Named Sagebrush: Sagebrush and the Warm Springs Discovery” by Joni Franks. Published by: Xlibris. Summary: Follow Sagebrush and the Young Miss as they discover the secret warm springs hidden deep within the mountains and teach the moral lesson of sharing Mother Earth’s precious resources with a homeless man and the tiny people known as the Shuns, who are seeking a forever home.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagzines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrensliteracycenter.org, childrensliteracycenter.org.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE