SIGNINGS
John Anderson — Author of “ R.S. Kelly — A Man of the Territory” and “Native American Prayer Trees of Colorado,” 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
August Write Brain: Are You Ready for a Writing Contest? — 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/yybtptdd.
Children’s History Hour — “Pedro’s Pan: A Gold Rush Story” by Matthew Lasley, for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday and Aug. 31, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; writersnight@ pikespeakwriters.com, tinyurl.com/y4qo9bkr.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 4, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/open-critique.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Sept. 7. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 11, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/write-drunk.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• ”The Loyal One” by Shelley Shepard Gray. Published by: Gallery Books. Summary: When Katie Steury hires her old friend Harley Lambright to remodel her run-down old house into a charming bed and breakfast, she does so with trepidation. Though they are longtime friends, they’ve always had a rocky relationship. But while they may not always get along, she needs someone to trust with her secrets, and Harley is nothing if not loyal.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrens literacycenter.org, childrens literacycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
