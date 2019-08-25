SIGNINGS
Junior League of Denver — Committee members will sign “Centennial Celebrations,” noon-2 p.m. Sept. 7, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
LITERARY EVENTS
Pikes Peak Writers Night — Aspiring writers can have questions answered, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, 2817 N. Nevada Ave., free; writersnight@ pikespeakwriters.com, tinyurl.com/y4qo9bkr.
Children’s History Hour — “Pedro’s Pan: A Gold Rush Story” by Matthew Lasley, for ages 3-6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Pikes Peak Writers Open Critique — 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 4, Colorado Springs Police Station, Falcon Division, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/open-critique.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Sept. 7. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober — With Pikes Peak Writers, learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 11, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Sept. 11. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Sept. 14. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
September Write Brain: Mythbusting Agents — 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y6zwu9py.
Zee Jaipur Literature Festival — Talks, readings, musical performances and writing workshop, Sept. 20-22, Boulder Public Library, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracy center.org.
CONTESTS
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
