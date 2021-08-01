SIGNINGS
Book Signings and Discussion — With book signings by Tammi Hartung and discussion on various books by a representative from Boulder County Nature Associate, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 19, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Training provided; 471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — E-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
LIBRARY LISTINGS
All Pikes Peak District Library branches now have almost all services, resources and spaces available again. Face coverings are optional inside all of the branches, but strongly encouraged for those 11 years and older who are not fully vaccinated. Some computers and children’s play area remain temporarily unavailable with plans to resume soon. For information, go to ppld.org.
• Calhan Library, 600 Bank St., Calhan
• Cheyenne Mountain Branch Library, 1785 S. 8th St.
• East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
• Fountain Library Branch, 230 S. Main St., Fountain
• High Prairie Library, 7035 Old Meridian Road, Falcon
• Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
• Manitou Springs Library, in the Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
• Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument
• Old Colorado City Library Branch, 2418 W. Pikes Peak Ave.
• Palmer Lake Library Branch, 66 Lower Glenway, Palmer Lake
• Penrose Library, 20 N. Cascade Ave.
• Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive
• Ruth Holley Library Branch, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
• Sand Creek Library Branch, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
• Ute Pass Branch Library, 8010 Severy Ave., Cascade
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE