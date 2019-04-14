LITERARY EVENTS
April Write Brain: Conference Like a Pro: Everything You Need to Know — 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y5j6le5b.
Children’s History Hour — “The Day the Crayons Quit,” for ages 3-6, 9-10 a.m. Wednesday and April 27, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Writer’s Night — For writers of any level to get questions answered, rub shoulders with their peers, and lend their expertise, 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 22, Tap Traders Atrium, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/writers- night.
Pikes Peak Writers May Open Critique — Facilitated by Robert Spiller, 6-8:30 p.m. May 1, Colorado Springs Police, Falcon Station, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeak writers.com/ppw-events/ may-2019-open-critique.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. May 4. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. May 8, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. May 8. Locations: hearhere poetry.org/events.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. May 11. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Writer’s Night — For writers of any level to get questions answered, rub shoulders with their peers, and lend their expertise, 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 27, Tap Traders Atrium, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/writers-night.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. June 12, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeak writers.com/event-type/write-drunk.
WORKSHOPS/CLASSES
From Idea to Book: The Journey — 10 a.m.-noon April 23, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillar institute.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrens literacycenter.org, childrens literacycenter.org.
CONTESTS
MAY 4
Edible Books Contest — A celebration of food and books, 5-7 p.m., Kraemer Family Library, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Open to the public to enter and attend. Contest rules available at tinyurl.com/ediblebooks2019.
Goodreads Poetry Contest — Poetry contest with monthly winner. Submit poems at tinyurl.com/melzs2y.
HOT OFF THE PRESS
Recent regional author offerings:
• “The Patient One” by Shelley Shepard Gray. Published by: Gallery Books. Summary: Seven former best friends reunite and struggle to heal after the tragic death of one of their own.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE