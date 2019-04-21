SIGNINGS
Horst Richardson with Helen Richardson — Talk about and sign “The History of Men’s Soccer at Colorado College 1915-2015,” 5-7 p.m. May 3, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
Andrea Hollander — Author of “Blue Mistaken for Sky,” 6-7:30 p.m. May 7, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Writer’s Night — For writers of any level to get questions answered, rub shoulders with their peers and lend their expertise, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Tap Traders Atrium, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/writers-night.
Children’s History Hour — “The Day the Crayons Quit,” for ages 3-6, 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Mountain of Authors — Network with local authors, listen to notable authors, featuring Mary Page-Clay, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free admission; research.ppld.org/mountainofauthors.
Pikes Peak Writers May Open Critique — Facilitated by local author Robert Spiller, 6-8:30 p.m. May 1, Colorado Springs Police Falcon Station, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events/may-2019-open-critique.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. May 4. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. May 8, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. May 8. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. May 11. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
WORKSHOPS/CLASSES
From Idea to Book: The Journey — 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
CONTESTS
MAY 4
Edible Books Contest — A celebration of food and books, 5-7 p.m., Kraemer Family Library, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Open to the public to enter and attend. Contest rules at tinyurl.com/ediblebooks2019.