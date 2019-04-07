SIGNINGS
Barbara Nickless — Author of “Ambush,” 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
LITERARY EVENTS
Visiting Writers Series — With Jennifer Tseng, 7 p.m. Monday, Colorado College, McHugh Commons, above Preserve, in the Western Ridge Housing Complex, 1090 N. Cascade Ave., free; 389-6607.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Peter Coviello — Reading from “Long Players: A Love Story in 18 Songs,” 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday; lecture Does Sex Make You a God? 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Heller Center for Arts & Humanities, 1250 N. Campus Heights Drive, free; tinyurl.com/yys22bdo.
Book Discussion — “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Poetry Month Celebration — Readings by Nancy Jurka, James Scott Smith and Loring Wirbel and tribute to Mary Oliver and William Stanley Merwin. Bring original works or favorite poem by Oliver or Merwin to share, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Children’s History Hour — “The Day the Crayons Quit,” for ages 3-6, 9-10 a.m. April 17 and 27, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. May 4. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
WORKSHOPS/CLASSES
From Idea to Book: The Journey — 10 a.m.-noon April 23, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $20-$35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
AVAILABLE
Hoopla Digital — Pikes Peak Library District patrons can use Hoopla Digital for free access to videos, music and audiobooks from smartphones, tablets, PCS and Apple TV; hoopladigital.com.
E-books and More — eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagzines free with PPLD library card. Click on CyberShelf at ppld.org.
TUTORS NEEDED
Children’s Literacy Center — Volunteers, 14 and older, to tutor. Training provided; 471-8672, pamela@childrensliteracycenter.org, childrensliteracycenter.org.