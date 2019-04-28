SIGNINGS
Horst Richardson with Helen Richardson — Talk about and sign “The History of Men’s Soccer at Colorado College 1915-2015,” 5-7 p.m. Friday, Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
Kirsten Akens — Author of “100 Things to do in Colorado Springs Before You Die,” 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.’ 634-5581.
Pikes Peak Writers May Open Critique — Facilitated by local author Robert Spiller, 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Falcon Station, 7850 Goddard St., free; pikespeakwriters.com/ppw-events/may-2019-open-critique.
Pikes Peak Writers Conference — Friday-Sunday, Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive. Registration: pikespeakwriters.com/ppwc,
Community Open Mic — 5 p.m. Saturday. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Write Drunk; Edit Sober with Pikes Peak Writers — Learn to write without letting your inner critic get in the way and then use critical analysis to continue to work, 6:30-9 p.m. May 8, Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/write-drunk.
Poetry Slam — 7:15 p.m. May 8. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Youth Slam and Open Mic — 2 p.m. May 11. Locations: hearherepoetry.org/events.
Children’s History Hour — “Arches to Zigzags,” for ages 3-6, 9-10 a.m. May 15 and 25, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., free. Reservations: 385-5990, cspm.org.
Writer’s Night — For writers of any level to get questions answered, rub shoulders with their peers and lend their expertise, 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 27, Tap Traders Atrium, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, free; pikespeakwriters.com/event-type/writers-night.
• “The Patient One” by Shelley Shepard Gray. Published by: Gallery Books. Summary: Seven former best friends reunite and struggle to heal after the tragic death of one of their own.
• “Spearhead,” by Adam Makos. Published by: Ballantine Books. Summary: The riveting World War II story of an American tank gunner’s journey into the heart of the Third Reich, where he will meet destiny in an iconic armor duel and forge an enduring bond with his enemy.
