Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

WEDNESDAY

Vegetable Garden Basics Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

MARCH 10

The Three T’s of Pruning — Tools, Technique and Timing Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

MARCH 17

Soils — Everything You Wanted to Know About Soils But Were Afraid to Ask Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

MARCH 24

Spring Lawn Care Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

March 31

Growing Herbs in the Garden Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

THROUGH SUNDAY

Colorado Virtual Garden & Home Show — Through Sunday, free; tinyurl.com/yxn2ssns.

Email information for the Home & Garden Calendar at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

