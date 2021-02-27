Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
WEDNESDAY
Vegetable Garden Basics Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
MARCH 10
The Three T’s of Pruning — Tools, Technique and Timing Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
MARCH 17
Soils — Everything You Wanted to Know About Soils But Were Afraid to Ask Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
MARCH 24
Spring Lawn Care Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
March 31
Growing Herbs in the Garden Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
Colorado Virtual Garden & Home Show — Through Sunday, free; tinyurl.com/yxn2ssns.
