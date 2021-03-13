Events might be canceled due to COVID-19 or weather.
SATURDAY
Garden Q and A — Hosted by The Garden Father with Larry Stebbins, 9-10:30 a.m.; zoom.us/j/7196867961#success.
A New Gardener Boot Camp Online Class — Hosted by Denver Botanic Gardens, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $46. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y33n3zrj.
MONDAY
Tree Diversity Online Conference — Hosted by Denver Botanic Gardens. Explore the relationships between landscape design, horticulture and the use of a greater variety of tree species to protect our urban forests, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., $46. Registration required: tinyurl.com/uuhdvnj5.
WEDNESDAY
Soils — Everything You Wanted to Know About Soils But Were Afraid to Ask Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
MARCH 24
Spring Lawn Care Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
MARCH 31
Growing Herbs in the Garden Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 30-MAY 1
Garden Favorites Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 7-8
Garden Treasures Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 14-15
Garden Gems Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 21-22
Garden Delights Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
