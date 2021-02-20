garden

Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

WEDNESDAY

Gardening with Raised Beds Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

MARCH 3

Vegetable Garden Basics Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

MARCH 10

The Three T’s of Pruning — Tools, Technique and Timing Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

MARCH 17

Soils — Everything You Wanted to Know About Soils But Were Afraid to Ask Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

MARCH 24

Spring Lawn Care Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

MARCH 31

Growing Herbs in the Garden Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

THROUGH FEB. 28

Colorado Virtual Garden & Home Show — Free; tinyurl.com/ yxn2ssns.

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

