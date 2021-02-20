Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
WEDNESDAY
Gardening with Raised Beds Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
MARCH 3
Vegetable Garden Basics Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
MARCH 10
The Three T’s of Pruning — Tools, Technique and Timing Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
MARCH 17
Soils — Everything You Wanted to Know About Soils But Were Afraid to Ask Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
MARCH 24
Spring Lawn Care Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
MARCH 31
Growing Herbs in the Garden Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
THROUGH FEB. 28
Colorado Virtual Garden & Home Show — Free; tinyurl.com/ yxn2ssns.
