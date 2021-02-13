Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
WEDNESDAY
Starting Seeds Indoors webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
FEB. 24
Gardening with Raised Beds webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
THROUGH FEB. 28
Colorado Virtual Garden & Home Show — Through Feb. 28, free; tinyurl.com/yxn2ssns.
