WEDNESDAY
Gardening in Colorado for Beginners webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
FEB. 10
Planning Your Vegetable Garden from the Ground Up webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
FEB. 17
Starting Seeds Indoors webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
FEB. 24
Gardening with Raised Beds webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
