Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
MONDAY-THURDAY
Denver Botanic Gardens’ Virtual Spring Plant Sale — Early access Monday, $25. Online store open to all, 10 a.m. Tuesday-4 p.m. Thursday; botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/spring-plant-sale.
WEDNESDAY
Native Grass Lawns webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 30-MAY 1
Garden Favorites Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 1
LocalLinks Virtual Home & Garden Show — 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; krdo.com/locallinks-home-garden-s how.
MAY 2
”What’s Wrong With My Plant?!” — Hosted by by Dalton Conservancy, 4-6 p.m., The Living Room, 12229 Voyager Parkway, $20 (includes 10% off purchases made at The Living Room during class); 465-1470, eventbrite.com, thelivingroomplants.com.
MAY 7-8
Garden Treasures Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 14-15
Garden Gems Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 21-22
Garden Delights Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 23
Plant Sale — Hosted by Manitou Springs Garden Club, 9 a.m.-noon, Manitou Springs Pool and Fitness Center, 202 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsgardenclub.wordpress.com.
JUNE 26-27
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — Self-guided tour to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., various Colorado Springs locations, $5, free for ages 16 and younger. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
