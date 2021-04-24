garden

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

MONDAY-THURDAY

Denver Botanic Gardens’ Virtual Spring Plant Sale — Early access Monday, $25. Online store open to all, 10 a.m. Tuesday-4 p.m. Thursday; botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/spring-plant-sale.

WEDNESDAY

Native Grass Lawns webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

APRIL 30-MAY 1

Garden Favorites Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.

MAY 1

LocalLinks Virtual Home & Garden Show — 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; krdo.com/locallinks-home-garden-s how.

MAY 2

”What’s Wrong With My Plant?!” — Hosted by by Dalton Conservancy, 4-6 p.m., The Living Room, 12229 Voyager Parkway, $20 (includes 10% off purchases made at The Living Room during class); 465-1470, eventbrite.com, thelivingroomplants.com.

MAY 7-8

Garden Treasures Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.

MAY 14-15

Garden Gems Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.

MAY 21-22

Garden Delights Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.

MAY 23

Plant Sale — Hosted by Manitou Springs Garden Club, 9 a.m.-noon, Manitou Springs Pool and Fitness Center, 202 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsgardenclub.wordpress.com.

JUNE 26-27

Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — Self-guided tour to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., various Colorado Springs locations, $5, free for ages 16 and younger. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.

