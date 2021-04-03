Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
WEDNESDAY
Watering Rules and Our Sustainable Future webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 14
Waterwise Gardening — 7 Principles webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 21
Waterwise Plant Materials webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 28
Native Grass Lawns webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 26-29
Denver Botanic Gardens’ Virtual Spring Plant Sale — Early access April 26, $25. Online store open to all, 10 a.m. April 27 to 4 p.m. April 29; botanicgardens.org/events/ special-events/spring-plant-sale.
APRIL 30-MAY 1
Garden Favorites Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 7-8
Garden Treasures Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 14-15
Garden Gems Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 21-22
Garden Delights Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.