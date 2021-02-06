garden

WEDNESDAY

Planning Your Vegetable Garden from the Ground Up Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

FEB. 17

Starting Seeds Indoors Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

FEB. 24

Gardening with Raised Beds Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

THROUGH FEB. 28

Colorado Virtual Garden & Home Show — Through Feb. 28, free; tinyurl.com/yxn2ssns.

