FEB. 3

Gardening in Colorado for Beginners Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

FEB. 10

Planning Your Vegetable Garden from the Ground Up Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

FEB. 17

Starting Seeds Indoors Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

FEB. 24

Gardening with Raised Beds Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.

