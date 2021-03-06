Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
WEDNESDAY
The Three T’s of Pruning — Tools, Technique and Timing Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
MARCH 13
A New Gardener Boot Camp Online Class — Hosted by Denver Botanic Gardens, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $46. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y33n3zrj.
MARCH 15
Tree Diversity Online Conference — Hosted by Denver Botanic Gardens. Explore the relationships between landscape design, horticulture and the use of a greater variety of tree species to protect our urban forests, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., $46. Registration required: tinyurl.com/uuhdvnj5.
MARCH 17
Soils — Everything You Wanted to Know About Soils But Were Afraid to Ask Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
MARCH 24
Spring Lawn Care Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
MARCH 31
Growing Herbs in the Garden Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
