SATURDAY
Horticultural Art Society’s Fall Bulb Sale & Garden Tour — To benefit Monument Valley Park public gardens, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Heritage Garden, 1017 Glen Ave; hasgardens.org.
TUESDAY
Putting Your Garden to Bed Class — 6-8 p.m., Colorado State University Extension, 17 N. Spruce St., $15. Registration required by Monday: tinyurl.com/y8kambkg.
SEPT. 22 AND 23
Colorado Springs Women’s Living Expo and Craft Fair — Local companies give information on home design and renovation, health and wellness, financial planning, career options, cooking classes and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 23, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $5-$7, free for ages 12 and younger; womenslivingexpo.com.
SEPT. 25
Plant Fall Bulbs for Spring Bloom — 6-7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $15. Registration required by Sept. 24: tinyurl.com/ybp8pe2m.
SEPT. 28 AND 29
Fall Plant and Bulb Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver; tinyurl.com/ybpojftg.
NOV. 3 AND 4
Colorado Springs Home Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m .Nov. 4, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, free admission; thespringshomeshow.com.
