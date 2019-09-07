garden

Courtesy of anxiety.org

SATURDAY

Rose Show — 1-5 p.m., The Peel House, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., free; pikespeakrosesociety.org.

MONDAY

Children’s Garden Ribbon Cutting — 10-11 a.m., Monument Valley Park, HAS Demonstration Garden, 222 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org.

FRIDAY-SEPT. 14

Horticultural Art Society Allium and Daffodil Bulb Sale — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, HAS Cottage, 224 Mesa Road, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 14, Heritage Garden, 1117 Glen Ave.; hasgardens.org.

SEPT. 20-22

Fall Home Show — Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $8-$10; coloradogardenfoundation.org.

Email information for the Home and Garden Calendar at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments