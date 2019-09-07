SATURDAY
Rose Show — 1-5 p.m., The Peel House, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., free; pikespeakrosesociety.org.
MONDAY
Children’s Garden Ribbon Cutting — 10-11 a.m., Monument Valley Park, HAS Demonstration Garden, 222 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org.
FRIDAY-SEPT. 14
Horticultural Art Society Allium and Daffodil Bulb Sale — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, HAS Cottage, 224 Mesa Road, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 14, Heritage Garden, 1117 Glen Ave.; hasgardens.org.
SEPT. 20-22
Fall Home Show — Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $8-$10; coloradogardenfoundation.org.
Email information for the Home and Garden Calendar at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.