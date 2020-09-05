WEDNESDAY
Alternatives to Ash Trees Webinar: Hosted by Colorado Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
SEPT. 11-27
Parade of Homes — In-person and virtual, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesdays- Sundays, $17. Tickets required: springsparade.com.
SEPT. 16
Plant Bulbs Now for Spring Blooms Webinar: Hosted by Colorado Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
SEPT. 23
Putting the Garden to Bed Webinar: Hosted by Colorado Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.