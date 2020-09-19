Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
THROUGH SEPT. 27
Parade of Homes — In-person and virtual, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, $17. Tickets required: springsparade.com.
WEDNESDAY
Putting the Garden to Bed Webinar — Hosted by Colorado Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
FRIDAY-SEPT. 27
Fall Online Plant and Bulb Sale — Orders picked up Oct. 1-3, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver; botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/fall-plant-bulb-sale.
