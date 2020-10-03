WEDNESDAY
Seeing Math Patterns in Nature Webinar — Hosted by Colorado Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
OCT. 14
History of Victory Gardens/Grow and Give Webinar — Hosted by Colorado Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
OCT. 21
Houseplants Webinar — Hosted by Colorado Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
OCT. 28
Cool Tools — Sharpening & Maintenance, Favorite Tools & Gift Ideas Webinar — Hosted by Colorado Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
