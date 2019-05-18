SUNDAY
Gigantic Springs Plant Sale — To benefit the Horticultural Art Society, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., HAS Demonstration Garden in Monument Valley Park, 222 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org.
WEDNESDAY
Outstanding Water Wise Plant Combos — 6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 25
Habitat Heroes: Wildscaping 101 — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
Solar for Home and Business — 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m., East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd., free; secres.org.
MAY 29
Perennial Garden Design: Part 2 — 6:30 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $5. Registration: phelangardens.com.
JUNE 8
Adapted Plants for the Urban Environment/Irrigation Wisely — 10 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $5. Registration: phelangardens.com.
JUNE 29
Growing and Using Medicinal Herbs — 1 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $5. Registration: phelangardens.com.
JUNE 29-30
FOX Garden Tour — To benefit the El Paso County CSU Extension Office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., various west xide gardens, $20. Tickets: extensionfriends.org.
13th Annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, ponds in Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding areas, $5. Registration: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
JULY 17
Tour of Tough Plants — 5-6 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
AUG. 7
Tour of Tough Plants — 5-6 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
SEPT. 20-22
Fall Home Show — Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $8-$10; coloradogardenfoundation.org.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.