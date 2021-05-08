Home and Garden Calendar
Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
SATURDAY
Garden Treasures Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
WEDNESDAY
Attract Pollinators to the Garden — Butterflies, Bees and Hummingbirds — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY-MAY 15
Garden Gems Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 21-22
Garden Delights Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 23
Plant Sale — Hosted by Manitou Springs Garden Club, 9 a.m.-noon, Manitou Springs Pool and Fitness Center, 202 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouspringsgardenclub.wordpress.com.
May 26
Ignition-Resistant Landscaping — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
JUNE 26-27
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — Self-guided tour to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., various Colorado Springs locations, $5, free for ages 16 and younger. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
