SATURDAY

Spring Lawn Care — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

Sustainability Series: Organic Vegetable Gardening for Success — 10 a.m.-noon, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $3-$4. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybnj4rrz.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Colorado Springs Home Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 24, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive; thespringshomeshow.com.

MARCH 30

Permaculture 101 — 9:30-11:30 a.m., Sustainacenter, 704 E. Boulder St., $10-$12. Registration: ppugardens.com/new-events.

APRIL 3

Water Wise Landscape Design — 6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

APRIL 17

Landscaping How-To — 6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

APRIL 18

Planting Perennial Herbs — 5:30-7 p.m., Sustainacenter, 704 E. Boulder St., $15-$10. Registration: ppugardens.com/new-events.

APRIL 20

Drip Irrigation DIY — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

Pikes Peak Herb Fest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ivywild School gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., free admission; 210-2065, facebook.com/pikespeakherbfest.

APRIL 24

Firewise Landscaping — 6-7 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

APRIL 27

Blue Gamma and Buffalograss Lawns — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

MAY 4

Water Wise Landscape Design — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

MAY 8

Winning Against Weeds — 6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.

