SATURDAY
Embodying Seedlings — 9-11 a.m., Sustainacenter, 704 E. Boulder St., $10-$12. Registration: ppugardens.com/new-events.
“A Garden Experience” — Film about the Charmaine Nymann Community Garden in Bear Creek Park, 2 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain, free; 634-4433.
THURSDAY
Wildscaping — 5:30-7 p.m., Sustainacenter, 704 E. Boulder St., $5-$10. Registration: ppugardens.com/new-events.
MARCH 23
Spring Lawn Care — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
Sustainability Series: Organic Vegetable Gardening for Success — 10 a.m.-noon, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $3-$4. Registration:tinyurl.com/ybnj4rrz.
MARCH 23-24
Colorado Springs Home Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 24, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive; thespringshomeshow.com.
MARCH 30
Permaculture 101 — 9:30-11:30 a.m., Sustainacenter, 704 E. Boulder St., $10-$12. Registration: ppugardens.com/new-events.
APRIL 3
Water Wise Landscape Design — 6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
APRIL 17
Landscaping How-To — 6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
APRIL 18
Planting Perennial Herbs — 5:30-7 p.m., Sustainacenter, 704 E. Boulder St., $15-$10. Registration: ppugardens.com/new-events.
APRIL 20
Drip Irrigation DIY — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
Pikes Peak Herb Fest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ivywild School gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., free admission; 210-2065, facebook.com/pikespeakherbfest.
APRIL 24
Firewise Landscaping — 6-7 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
APRIL 27
Blue Gamma and Buffalograss Lawns — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 4
Water Wise Landscape Design — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 8
Winning Against Weeds — 6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 15
Plant Select: Smart Plants for the Right Places — 6-7 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 22
Outstanding Water Wise Plant Combos — 6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 25
Habitat Heroes: Wildscaping 101 — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.