SATURDAY
Permaculture 101 — 9:30-11:30 a.m., Sustainacenter, 704 E. Boulder St., $10-$12. Registration: ppugardens.com/new-events.
WEDNESDAY
Water Wise Landscape Design — 6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
APRIL 17
Landscaping How-To — 6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
APRIL 18
Planting Perennial Herbs — 5:30-7 p.m., Sustainacenter, 704 E. Boulder St., $15-$10. Registration: ppugardens.com/new-events.
APRIL 20
Drip Irrigation DIY — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
Pikes Peak Herb Fest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ivywild School gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., free admission; 210-2065, facebook.com/ pikespeakherbfest.
APRIL 24
Firewise Landscaping — 6-7 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
APRIL 27
Blue Gamma and Buffalograss Lawns — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 4
Water Wise Landscape Design — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 8
Winning Against Weeds — 6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Register: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 15
Plant Select: Smart Plants for the Right Places — 6-7 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 22
Outstanding Water Wise Plant Combos — 6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 25
Habitat Heroes: Wildscaping 101 — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
JUNE 29-30
13th Annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, ponds in Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding areas, $5. Registration: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
JULY 17
Tour of Tough Plants — 5-6 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
AUG. 7
Tour of Tough Plants — 5-6 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
SEPT. 20-22
Fall Home Show — Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $8-$10; coloradogardenfoundation.org.
