SATURDAY
Growing and Using Medicinal Herbs — 1 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $5. Registration: phelangardens.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
FOX Garden Tour — To benefit the El Paso County CSU Extension Office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., various West Side gardens, $20. Tickets: extensionfriends.org.
13th Annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, ponds in Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding areas, $5. Registration: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
JULY 17
Tour of Tough Plants — 5-6 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
JULY 26-27
Iris Rhizome Sale — To benefit the Elmohr Iris Society, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 27, Spencer’s Lawn and Garden Center, 1430 S. Tejon St.; Linda, 310-2384.
AUG. 7
Tour of Tough Plants — 5-6 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
SEPT. 7
Rose Show and Day — 1-5 p.m., The Peel House, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., free; pikespeakrosesociety.org.
SEPT. 20-22
Fall Home Show — Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $8-$10; coloradogardenfoundation.org.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.