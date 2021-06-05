WEDNESDAY
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Insects in the Garden webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
JUNE 26-27
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — Self-guided tour to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., various Colorado Springs locations, $5, free for ages 16 and younger. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
JUNE 30
Vegetable Growing Troubles — Online question-and-answer session hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
