JUNE 26-27
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — Self-guided tour to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., various Colorado Springs locations, $5, free for ages 16 and younger. Tickets: purely ponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
Botanica — A Festival of Plants — Workshops, presenters, farm to table dinner and more, Lafayette; botanicafestival.com.
JUNE 30
Vegetable Growing Troubles — Online question and answer session hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
JULY 14
Tomato Troubles Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.