SATURDAY
Carnivore Plants — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $5. Registration: phelangardens.com.
Victor Heritage Society Historic House and Building Tour — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., guided interior tours of the Midland Terminal Railroad Depot, the Historic Gardner Mercantile Shopkeeper’s Quarters & Rustic Garden and two historic homes, $10. Tickets available at Fragile Edge Gift Hope, Prospector’s Pick Antique Shop and Gallery 80860, Victor; victorheritagesociety.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Iris Rhizome Sale — To benefit the Elmohr Iris Society, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 27, Spencer’s Lawn and Garden Center, 1430 S. Tejon St.; Linda, 310-2384.
JULY 27
Demystifying Cannabis Growth — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $5. Registration: phelangardens.com.
JULY 27-28
Pikes Peak Water Society Pond Tour — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., local water gardens and yards, free. Go online for map: ppwgs.org.
AUG. 2-4
People’s Tiny House Festival — Pikes Peak International Speedway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain. Ticket prices: peoplestinyhousefestival.com.
AUG. 3
All About Mushrooms — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $5. Registration: phelangardens.com.
AUG. 7
Tour of Tough Plants — 5-6 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
SEPT. 7
Rose Show and Day — 1-5 p.m., The Peel House, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., free; pikespeakrosesociety.org.
SEPT. 20-22
Fall Home Show — Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $8-$10; coloradogardenfoundation.org.
