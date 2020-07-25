Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
SATURDAY
Elmohr Iris Society Sale — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Spencer’s Lawn and Garden Center, 1430 S. Tejon St.; 310-2384, tinyurl.com/y7hgxab3.
WEDNESDAY
”Turf Solutions” webinar — Hosted by Pikes Peak Regional Gardening Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
AUG. 5
”Alternatives to Blue Grass” webinar — Hosted by Pikes Peak Regional Gardening Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
AUG. 12
”It’s Not Zeroscape: Seven Principles of Waterwise Gardening” webinar — Hosted by Pikes Peak Regional Gardening Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
