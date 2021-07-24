WEDNESDAY High and Dry: Drought Tolerant Plants for the Pikes Peak Region — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.
AUG. 11
It’s Not the End: Cool Season Veggie Garden — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.
AUG. 18
Perennial Garden Design — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelan gardens.com.
