WEDNESDAY High and Dry: Drought Tolerant Plants for the Pikes Peak Region — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.

AUG. 11

It’s Not the End: Cool Season Veggie Garden — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.

AUG. 18

Perennial Garden Design — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelan gardens.com.

