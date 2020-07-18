garden

Some events might be canceled because of COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.

WEDNESDAY

“Ask a Master Gardener: Q A on Tree Issues” webinar — Hosted by Pikes Peak Regional Gardening Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.

FRIDAY-JULY 25

Elmohr Iris Society Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 25, Spencer’s Lawn and Garden Center, 1430 S. Tejon St.; 310-2384, tinyurl.com/y7hgxab3.

JULY 29

“Turf Solutions” webinar — Hosted by Pikes Peak Regional Gardening Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.

AUG. 5

Alternatives to Blue Grass webinar — Hosted by Pikes Peak Regional Gardening Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.

AUG. 12

It’s Not Zeroscape: Seven Principles of Waterwise Gardening webinar — Hosted by Pikes Peak Regional Gardening Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.

