Some events might be canceled because of COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
WEDNESDAY
“Ask a Master Gardener: Q A on Tree Issues” webinar — Hosted by Pikes Peak Regional Gardening Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
FRIDAY-JULY 25
Elmohr Iris Society Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 25, Spencer’s Lawn and Garden Center, 1430 S. Tejon St.; 310-2384, tinyurl.com/y7hgxab3.
JULY 29
“Turf Solutions” webinar — Hosted by Pikes Peak Regional Gardening Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
AUG. 5
Alternatives to Blue Grass webinar — Hosted by Pikes Peak Regional Gardening Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
AUG. 12
It’s Not Zeroscape: Seven Principles of Waterwise Gardening webinar — Hosted by Pikes Peak Regional Gardening Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
