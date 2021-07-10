WEDNESDAY
Tomato Troubles webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
THURSDAY
El Paso County Fair Open Class Horticulture Competition — All fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers and potted plants are restricted to those grown by exhibitors. Items can be grown at any location in Colorado. Go online for rules and entry fees. Pre-register by Monday or entries accepted day of event: elpaso.extension.colostate.edu.
JULY 17-18
Colorado Springs Garden Tour: A Midsummer Stroll — To support Colorado Springs University Extension in El Paso County, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $25, free for ages 11 and younger. Tickets required: extensionfriends.org.
